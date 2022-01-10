Ukraine-NATO Commission Meeting Timely Opportunity to Express Support to Kiev -Stoltenberg

A Ukraine-NATO meeting is a timely opportunity to express the alliance's support to Kiev ahead of a Russia-NATO Council meeting, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) A Ukraine-NATO meeting is a timely opportunity to express the alliance's support to Kiev ahead of a Russia-NATO Council meeting, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"Our meeting at Ukraine- NATO Commission is a timely opportunity to exchange assessment of the situation, to express allies' strong political and practical support to Ukraine and to coordinate ahead of diplomatic engagement with Russia," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna.