Ukraine-NATO Commission To Meet On April 4-5 Despite Hungary's Protest - Szijjarto

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at the ministerial level will be held on April 4-5, despite Hungary's protest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"(NATO) Secretary General (Jens Stoltenberg) said that for various reasons ...

he will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the ministerial level on April 4-5 during the NATO Foreign Ministers' Council, despite the rejected position of Hungary that the meeting of this commission can only take place with unanimous support," Szijjarto told reporters after talks with Stoltenberg.

Hungary believes that this decision violates the unity of NATO, but can do nothing but take note of the secretary general's decision, the minister said.

According to Szijjarto, Stoltenberg promised that the issues of protection of the rights of national minorities would be discussed at this meeting.

