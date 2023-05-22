Ukraine-NATO Council May Be Established at Vilnius Summit in July - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Ukraine-NATO Council is likely to be established at the Vilnius summit in July and will serve as a step toward the country's future membership in the alliance, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

With this new body, the bloc hopes to address Ukraine's plea to join NATO, as full membership is not possible now, and bring cooperation between the sides to a new level, officials in the EU and NATO told the newspaper.

Kiev will have the right to convene a meeting of the council and request assistance, which will then be provided by members of the alliance individually, the report said.

The Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine would give priority to arms transfers and advanced technology, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with the newspaper.

In early May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was clear that Ukraine would not join NATO until the conflict was over, but the country hoped to receive an invitation from its Western allies to join the alliance as soon as possible.

Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would eventually join the bloc as all NATO members support its ambitions. The idea was rejected by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In September 2022, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would apply for accelerated NATO membership. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation, recalling that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last year.