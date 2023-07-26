Ukraine-NATO Council to Discuss Black Sea Grain Corridor on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A meeting of the newly established Ukraine-NATO Council on the situation in the Black Sea grain corridor will take place in Brussels on Wednesday.

The ambassador-level meeting was convened at the urgent request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The council's meeting will focus on the latest developments and discuss the transportation of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.