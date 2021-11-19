UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, NATO To Be Discussed During Online Meeting Of Putin, Biden - Peskov

Ukraine, NATO to Be Discussed During Online Meeting of Putin, Biden - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The situation in Ukraine and relations with NATO will become topics of discussion during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The spokesman did not rule out that negotiations were possible online by the end of the year.

"A video format is more preferable to start with, but again it will depend on the decision of the heads of state. Naturally, Ukraine, there is a lot of controversy around Ukraine. Naturally, around Ukraine there will also be what for us is provocative actions of NATO armed forces near our borders, which cannot leave us indifferent and cause concern, and most importantly, cause the need to take adequate measures. But taking these measures, we are acting on our own territory," Peskov said on the air of Channel One.

