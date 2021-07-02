Ukraine Navy Crews Complete Training on Former US Vessels - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Ukrainian Navy crews have just finished training on two former US Coast Guard patrol boats in the United States that will be delivered to Kiev later this year as part of a program to build up Ukraine's naval power, the US State Department said on Friday.

"Ukrainian Navy crews recently completed training on two former US Coast Guard (USCG) patrol boats in Baltimore, Maryland, that will be delivered to Ukraine later this year," the State Department said in a blog.

The patrol boats are the third and fourth such vessels the United States has provided to Ukraine under the Excess Defense Articles program and the move demonstrates the US commitment to provide Ukraine with urgently needed equipment to replace those seized, held or destroyed by the Russian military, the State Department said.

"More than seven years into the conflict, Russia continues to hold multiple Ukrainian naval vessels, using unfounded allegations of cease-fire violations as a pretext," the State Department said.

In addition to the Island Class patrol boats, Ukraine is also receiving eight new armed Mark VI patrol boats, it added.

Since 2017, the State Department's Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation has provided over $17 million in non-security assistance support to Ukraine's Maritime Border Guard Detachment, according to the State Department.