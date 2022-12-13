Ukraine Needs $1.6Bln to Partially Restore Energy Infrastructure - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Ukraine needs 1.5 billion Euros ($1.6 billion) for partial restoration of its heavily damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine has withstood hundreds of Russian strikes on the energy sector. Now, most of our power plants have been damaged or destroyed by shelling, all hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants. Superficial quick restoration of destroyed energy facilities only requires at least 1.5 billion euros," Zelenskyy said addressing the international conference on assistance to Ukraine in Paris.

He added that around 12 million people were left without power in Ukraine now.

The president also noted that Ukraine was in need of two gigawatts of energy imports from the European Union.

"At least until the end of this heating season, we need emergency support from the European energy system, meaning power supplies from EU members, in a volume of up to two gigawatts .

.. This support might cost 800 million euros at current prices," Zelenskyy said.

The Energy Ministry of Ukraine earlier stated that Kiev would stop its electricity exports to the EU starting October 11 due to Russian air strikes. In November, the national powergrid operator, Ukrenergo, said that up to 600 megawatts of electricity could possibly be imported from the EU.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, in turn, said in late November that all thermal and hydroelectric power plants as well 40% of high-voltage network facilities had been damaged by the shelling.

Russia has been delivering retaliatory air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.