Ukraine Needs Billions Of Dollars In Investments To Undo Energy Grid Damage - US Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Ukraine needs billions of dollars in investment to undo the damage done to its energy grid, which has been degraded by 50% amid Russia's special military operation, US Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said on Thursday

"Today, the Ukrainian energy grid is about 50% degraded," Pyatt said during a discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council. "There are billions of dollars of investment that will be required to undo the damage."

Pyatt said Ukraine continues to work toward achieving the vision of a "cleaner and greener" energy system.

In addition, Pyatt said Ukraine should have a very large nuclear resource and ample possibility to develop new lines of energy generation, such as in the area of clean hydrogen, once the current conflict ends.

In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a report warning that an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine could potentially trigger a renewed energy crisis in Europe. The IMF also assessed that the continent still risks energy price spikes next winter.

