UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Needs Heavy Weapons, Partners Have No Time For Excuses - German Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Ukraine Needs Heavy Weapons, Partners Have No Time for Excuses - German Foreign Minister

Ukraine needs heavy weapons, and foreign partners have no time for excuses and need to bee creative to support Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Ukraine needs heavy weapons, and foreign partners have no time for excuses and need to bee creative to support Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"It is more than clear that ... Ukraine needs further military support to be able to defend itself.

We are doing this together with our international partners, together with European partners, we are providing further millions ... But it is clear that Ukraine needs further military goods, first of all heavy weapons, and now there is no time for excuses, now is the time for creativity and pragmatism," Baerbock told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Luxembourg Kiev All Million

Recent Stories

Rocket for China's Tianzhou-4 mission arrives at l ..

Rocket for China's Tianzhou-4 mission arrives at launch site

40 seconds ago
 Speeding west, Ukraine hospital train ferries pati ..

Speeding west, Ukraine hospital train ferries patients to safety

42 seconds ago
 South Ossetia's Bibilov, Gagloev to Partake in Pre ..

South Ossetia's Bibilov, Gagloev to Partake in Presidential Runoff - Election Co ..

44 seconds ago
 Pakistan earns US $434 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $434 million by exporting transport services in 7 months

47 seconds ago
 Wani concerned over deteriorating political, right ..

Wani concerned over deteriorating political, rights situation in IIOJK

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan reaches parliament ahead of PM election ..

Imran Khan reaches parliament ahead of PM election today

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.