Ukraine Needs Heavy Weapons, Partners Have No Time for Excuses - German Foreign Minister

Ukraine needs heavy weapons, and foreign partners have no time for excuses and need to bee creative to support Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Ukraine needs heavy weapons, and foreign partners have no time for excuses and need to bee creative to support Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"It is more than clear that ... Ukraine needs further military support to be able to defend itself.

We are doing this together with our international partners, together with European partners, we are providing further millions ... But it is clear that Ukraine needs further military goods, first of all heavy weapons, and now there is no time for excuses, now is the time for creativity and pragmatism," Baerbock told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.