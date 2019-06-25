UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Needs Independent Investigation Of Journalist Komarov's Murder - Rights Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:29 PM

Ukraine Needs Independent Investigation of Journalist Komarov's Murder - Rights Group

The Ukraine government has a responsibility to ensure an effective and impartial investigation into an attack on investigative journalist Vadym Komarov who died last week, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Ukraine government has a responsibility to ensure an effective and impartial investigation into an attack on investigative journalist Vadym Komarov who died last week, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Tuesday.

"[Vadym] Komarov had severe head injuries from an attack by an unidentified assailant on May 4, 2019," the release said.

Human Rights Watch explained in the release that Komaraov underwent surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma following an attack with a blunt force object. Komarov died on June 20 without regaining consciousness.

"The Ukrainian authorities need to call a halt to the attacks on the country's journalists and make sure that they can do their jobs," Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Europe Deputy Director Rachel Denber said.

"The authorities should start by identifying Komarov's attacker and bringing him to justice for this horrendous crime."

Komarov, 58, lived and worked in Cherkasy, about 120 miles north of Kiev, where the attack took place, the release said.

The release cited a recent report by the media watchdog Institute of Mass Information that documented at least six cases of journalists beaten in Ukraine in the first five months of 2019.

The release noted that the 2016 murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kiev also remains unresolved.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Ukraine Europe Died Cherkasy Kiev May June 2016 2019 Media From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohammad, Rohail star as Pak U19 takes 2-0 lead ag ..

56 seconds ago

England collapse in Australia World Cup chase

58 seconds ago

Mexico will not detain migrants at US border: pres ..

12 minutes ago

Painting thought to be by Caravaggio bought before ..

12 minutes ago

Reference against cooperative officer, others for ..

14 minutes ago

US delegation meets Commissioner, visits SCCI

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.