WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Ukraine government has a responsibility to ensure an effective and impartial investigation into an attack on investigative journalist Vadym Komarov who died last week, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Tuesday.

"[Vadym] Komarov had severe head injuries from an attack by an unidentified assailant on May 4, 2019," the release said.

Human Rights Watch explained in the release that Komaraov underwent surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma following an attack with a blunt force object. Komarov died on June 20 without regaining consciousness.

"The Ukrainian authorities need to call a halt to the attacks on the country's journalists and make sure that they can do their jobs," Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Europe Deputy Director Rachel Denber said.

"The authorities should start by identifying Komarov's attacker and bringing him to justice for this horrendous crime."

Komarov, 58, lived and worked in Cherkasy, about 120 miles north of Kiev, where the attack took place, the release said.

The release cited a recent report by the media watchdog Institute of Mass Information that documented at least six cases of journalists beaten in Ukraine in the first five months of 2019.

The release noted that the 2016 murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kiev also remains unresolved.