Ukraine Needs More Weapons, Dutch Foreign Minister Says

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra called for more arms supplies to Kiev after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"Great to talk extensively with my dear colleague DmytroKuleba about the needs of Ukraine... Ukraine needs more military support, more weapons," Hoekstra said on Twitter on Sunday, adding that "the Netherlands will continue to step up to deliver what Ukraine needs to hold its ground on the battlefield, and more.

"

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. In December, the Netherlands announced that it would allocate 2.5 billion Euros ($2.7 billion) for support to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House on January 17 to discuss a range of issues, including support for Ukraine, according to the White House.