Ukraine Needs to Agree on Statuses of Crimea, Donbas Republics - Kremlin

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Ukraine needs to agree on the statuses of Crimea and Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told France's LCI broadcaster.

The spokesman said that the status of Crimea as a Russian region and the status of Donbas republics as independent countries is "obvious."