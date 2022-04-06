UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Needs To Agree On Statuses Of Crimea, Donbas Republics - Kremlin

Ukraine needs to agree on the statuses of Crimea and Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told France's LCI broadcaster

The spokesman said that the status of Crimea as a Russian region and the status of Donbas republics as independent countries is "obvious."

