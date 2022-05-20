UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Needs To Determine Ceasefire Conditions - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Ukraine needs to determine the conditions for a ceasefire with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday when commenting on Italy's conflict resolution plan

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Ukraine needs to determine the conditions for a ceasefire with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday when commenting on Italy's conflict resolution plan.

"I believe that the conditions for a ceasefire should be determined by Ukraine," Borrell said after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

