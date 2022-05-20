Ukraine Needs to Determine Ceasefire Conditions - Borrell

Ukraine needs to determine the conditions for a ceasefire with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday when commenting on Italy's conflict resolution plan

"I believe that the conditions for a ceasefire should be determined by Ukraine," Borrell said after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.