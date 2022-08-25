UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Needs To Make Peace Before Russia Seizes Odessa Port - Ex-US State Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Ukraine Needs to Make Peace Before Russia Seizes Odessa Port - Ex-US State Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) If Ukraine still wants to remain a functioning country, Kiev should aim at reaching peace with Moscow before Russia goes into Odessa, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"I think now to be realistic, if Ukraine wants to remain a functioning nation, they are going to need to make peace before Russia goes into Odessa and captures their access to the Black Sea," Black said. "I think it's going to be critical for the people of Ukraine that they start negotiating before Russia seizes the port in Odessa, because if Russia decides to do it, and if they successfully carry it out, then Ukraine becomes a landlocked rump state."

Black said it will be very difficult for Ukraine to really retain very much independence at all.

"The areas of the Donbas had an opportunity under the Minsk agreements... Those agreements would have simply given some limited autonomy to the Donbas. Now, it's way beyond that," Black said. "There's no possible way that that Ukraine will hold onto the Donbas, that's a finished thing.

There's no way that they will retain or recapture the areas on the Black Sea that Russia has taken."

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships transporting food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports - Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume the exports. A Joint Coordination Center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

