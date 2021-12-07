UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Needs US Help To Modernize Weaponry, Electronic Warfare - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Ukraine can defend itself without external support, but needs help in modernizing its weaponry and electronic warfare, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"We do not need American or Canadian soldiers to fight for Ukraine. We will fight by ourselves but we need modernization of weaponry, we need electronic warfare, etc.," Reznikov told CNN on Monday.

Reznikov urged the United States and NATO to express their strong position in support of Ukraine, adding that  Russia will fear such a unified statement and will stop its military activities.

"The idea 'do not provoke Russia' will not work. Confrontation with Russia is the only way to stop Russia's malign activity around the world," Reznikov said.

Earlier in the day, a senior Biden administration official said US President Joe Biden will raise concerns about the buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine along with other critical issues during the upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin will listen to Biden's proposals on Ukraine with great interest.

More Stories From World

