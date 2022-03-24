Ukraine Negotiating Security Guarantees With US, UK, Germany, France and Turkey - Kuleba

Ukraine is negotiating security guarantees with the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Spanish El Pais newspaper

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Ukraine is negotiating security guarantees with the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Spanish El Pais newspaper.

The diplomat said that Kiev is in talks with the countries in question over their possible participation in that security model, adding that they welcomed the idea.

This is the only issue that Ukraine discusses with these countries, while the rest is part of the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, the minister added.