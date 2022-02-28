Ukraine neutrality, demilitarisation key to ending conflict: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart on Monday that the demilitarisation of Ukraine and Western recognition of Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula were prerequisites to ending fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart on Monday that the demilitarisation of Ukraine and Western recognition of Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula were prerequisites to ending fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin stressed that a settlement is possible only if Russia's legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account, including the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the demilitarisation of the Ukrainian state and ensuring its neutral status," according to a Kremlin readout of the call.