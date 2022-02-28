UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Neutrality, Demilitarisation Key To Ending Conflict: Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart on Monday that the demilitarisation of Ukraine and Western recognition of Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula were prerequisites to ending fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin stressed that a settlement is possible only if Russia's legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account, including the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the demilitarisation of the Ukrainian state and ensuring its neutral status," according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

