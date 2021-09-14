Ukraine No Longer Believes Western Promises - Foreign Minister

Kiev no longer believes the promises of the West, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba told the British newspaper The Independent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Kiev no longer believes the promises of the West, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba told the British newspaper The Independent.

"This country (Ukraine) has learned a number of bitter lessons that western promises are likely to go unfulfilled. We do not believe in promises," Kuleba said in an interview published on Monday.

In this regard, the Ukrainian foreign minister stressed that Ukraine should learn how to turn into an "agile military state" like Israel.

"The circumstances leave no choice. Army, diplomacy and the Ukrainian people � that's what we have to survive with," Kuleba said.

Earlier on Saturday, at the YES Brainstorming forum in Kiev, Kuleba warned that Ukraine should not be kept on the "reform hook." He added that the nation has not been integrated into the European Union not because it is lacking in terms of reform, but because the EU is not politically ready for it.