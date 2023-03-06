UrduPoint.com

Ukraine No Longer Needs Military Conscription - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine No Longer Needs Military Conscription - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday that the country might no longer need military service by conscription.

"It is possible that we do not need military conscription anymore," Reznikov told Ukrainian news website Liga.

He added that young people from the age of 18 can take special military training courses, and once a year they can take specialization-specific training.

Last fall the Ukrainian parliament endorsed the cancellation of military conscription for the period of the martial law.

Martial law and general mobilization were declared in Ukraine after the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24, 2022. 

Related Topics

Ukraine Martial Law Russia Parliament Young February From

Recent Stories

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th Nat ..

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

1 minute ago
 Womenâ€™s League exhibition matches: PCB shares br ..

Womenâ€™s League exhibition matches: PCB shares broadcast details

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC Committee

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, governme ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.