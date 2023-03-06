Ukraine No Longer Needs Military Conscription - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday that the country might no longer need military service by conscription.

"It is possible that we do not need military conscription anymore," Reznikov told Ukrainian news website Liga.

He added that young people from the age of 18 can take special military training courses, and once a year they can take specialization-specific training.

Last fall the Ukrainian parliament endorsed the cancellation of military conscription for the period of the martial law.

Martial law and general mobilization were declared in Ukraine after the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24, 2022.