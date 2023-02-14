UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Not FATF Member, Not Authorized To Call For Russia's Exclusion - Rosfinmonitoring

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine Not FATF Member, Not Authorized to Call for Russia's Exclusion - Rosfinmonitoring

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Ukraine is not a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and is not authorized to make proposals for the exclusion of Russia, German Neglyad, deputy director of Russian money laundering watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, told Sputnik.

Earlier, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in an article for the Financial Times that Ukraine called on the FATF to exclude Russia and blacklist it, and hoped action against Russia to be taken at a meeting in Paris in February.

"Ukraine is not a member of the FATF and is not authorized to make proposals for membership in relation to other FATF member states. In addition, baseless unsubstantiated accusations are voiced once again, which represent a direct abuse of FATF procedures," Neglyad said, commenting on Kiev's calls.

"It is symptomatic that this is done by officials of Ukraine, who are obligated by their position to deal with national problems of combating money laundering from corruption, drug and arms trafficking, other serious crimes, and financial support for terrorist organizations. Known problems of Ukraine in these areas are noted, among other things, in reports of international organizations such as GRECO (Group of States against Corruption), Council of Europe Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL) and others," he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Corruption Ukraine Russia Europe German Paris Kiev Money February Financial Action Task Force From

Recent Stories

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

12 minutes ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

12 minutes ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

12 minutes ago
 Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conf ..

Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conference’ with 3 panel discuss ..

20 minutes ago
 No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US ..

No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - Whi ..

15 minutes ago
 Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by ..

Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by constant U-turns: Javed Latif

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.