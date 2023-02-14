MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Ukraine is not a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and is not authorized to make proposals for the exclusion of Russia, German Neglyad, deputy director of Russian money laundering watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, told Sputnik.

Earlier, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in an article for the Financial Times that Ukraine called on the FATF to exclude Russia and blacklist it, and hoped action against Russia to be taken at a meeting in Paris in February.

"Ukraine is not a member of the FATF and is not authorized to make proposals for membership in relation to other FATF member states. In addition, baseless unsubstantiated accusations are voiced once again, which represent a direct abuse of FATF procedures," Neglyad said, commenting on Kiev's calls.

"It is symptomatic that this is done by officials of Ukraine, who are obligated by their position to deal with national problems of combating money laundering from corruption, drug and arms trafficking, other serious crimes, and financial support for terrorist organizations. Known problems of Ukraine in these areas are noted, among other things, in reports of international organizations such as GRECO (Group of States against Corruption), Council of Europe Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL) and others," he added.