Ukraine Not Friendly Nation for Both Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukraine is unfriendly nation for both Russian and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Ukraine is unfriendly nation for both Russian and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Ukraine is a very complicated country. It is very complicated for us. It is a hostile country for us in its current state," Peskov said on the air of Belarus 1 broadcaster.

He recalled that Ukraine is a country that took a very controversial stance when the events in Belarus after the 2020 presidential election unfolded.

"So I would say that it is a country that is not friendly to either Russia or Belarus," Peskov said.