Ukraine Not Interested in Hosting Foreign Military Before Joining NATO - Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine is not interested in deployment of foreign military on its soil while the country is not a member of NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukraine is not interested in deployment of foreign military on its soil while the country is not a member of NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"This issue (on Ukraine hosting foreign military) has not been raised by anyone, and we are not interested in this, and NATO countries (are not interested), in deploying some foreign forces while are not in NATO.

In this case, our armed forces are enough, the question is the latest NATO standard weapons. And when we are in NATO, I'm sure they can be invited to provide security on the territory of other countries," Zelenskyy said at a press conference after the NATO summit in Vilnius.