Open Menu

Ukraine Not Interested In Hosting Foreign Military Before Joining NATO - Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Ukraine Not Interested in Hosting Foreign Military Before Joining NATO - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is not interested in deployment of foreign military on its soil while the country is not a member of NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukraine is not interested in deployment of foreign military on its soil while the country is not a member of NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"This issue (on Ukraine hosting foreign military) has not been raised by anyone, and we are not interested in this, and NATO countries (are not interested), in deploying some foreign forces while are not in NATO.

In this case, our armed forces are enough, the question is the latest NATO standard weapons. And when we are in NATO, I'm sure they can be invited to provide security on the territory of other countries," Zelenskyy said at a press conference after the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vilnius

Recent Stories

Senator Talha for developing sustainable tourism i ..

Senator Talha for developing sustainable tourism initiatives on Gandhara

49 seconds ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

29 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

29 minutes ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

29 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cant ..

27 minutes ago
 NA body lauds performance of national archives for ..

NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

27 minutes ago
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood ..

27 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community to ensure resolution of J&K di ..

27 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against violation of support pr ..

Crackdown launched against violation of support price of cotton

27 minutes ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

42 minutes ago
 UN Chief Sends Letter to Putin With Proposal to Ex ..

UN Chief Sends Letter to Putin With Proposal to Extend Grain Exports Agreement - ..

50 seconds ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World