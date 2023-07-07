Ukraine Not Invited to ASEAN Ministerial Events in 2023 - Thai Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Ukraine has not been invited to ministerial events of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023, Usana Berananda, the director general of the department of ASEAN affairs at Thailand's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"Last year, representatives of Ukraine were invited to the ASEAN ministerial events in Cambodia because Ukraine was entering into the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). This year, several more countries are joining the Treaty, and their representatives have been invited to this year's events. Ukraine has not been invited to ministerial events this year," Berananda told Thai and foreign reporters during a briefing.

Russia, as a dialogue and strategic partner of ASEAN, will be represented at all multilateral events with the participation of states with a similar status, the official noted. Berananda recalled that Russia was a member of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and a permanent member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

"In addition, the program of events also includes a bilateral post-ministerial conference of ASEAN-Russia, dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the strategic partnership between the Association and the Russian Federation, following which a separate joint document will be issued," the Thai official added.

Berananda emphasized that the long-term partnership between ASEAN and Russia has brought many benefits to both parties, highlighting the successful bilateral cooperation in the field of combating transnational crime and cybersecurity.

At the same time, the conflict in Ukraine will be on the agenda of the ASEAN ministerial week in Jakarta, according to the official.

"Countries not directly involved in the conflict, countries such as ASEAN member states, such as India, for example, and others, bring to multilateral events involving the parties between which conflicts arise their own view of the situation from the outside, and their concerns regarding the impact on their lives of the contradictions that have arisen between world powers," she stated.

Berananda noted that some countries were using shuttle diplomacy.

"They talk first with the Russian side, for example, and then with the American side, and try to find common ground on which agreements are possible," Berananda explained.

ASEAN includes Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. The rotating chairmanship of the bloc is taken on by each of its member states for 12 months. In 2023, Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of ASEAN.