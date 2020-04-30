UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Not On Agenda Of UN Security Council 'Big 5' Summit - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

Ukraine Not on Agenda of UN Security Council 'Big 5' Summit - Kremlin

Ukraine is not seen as a possible topic for discussion at the summit of the United Nations Security Council five permanent member states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Ukraine is not seen as a possible topic for discussion at the summit of the United Nations Security Council five permanent member states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, as there are many acute topics [on the Security Council's agenda].

As for the Ukrainian topic, there is a special format, through which attempts to settle the conflict are made," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Ukraine could be discussed at the summit.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine

Recent Stories

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

17 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

17 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

17 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

17 minutes ago

9 commercial buildings issued NOCs

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.