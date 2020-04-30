Ukraine Not on Agenda of UN Security Council 'Big 5' Summit - Kremlin

Ukraine is not seen as a possible topic for discussion at the summit of the United Nations Security Council five permanent member states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Ukraine is not seen as a possible topic for discussion at the summit of the United Nations Security Council five permanent member states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, as there are many acute topics [on the Security Council's agenda].

As for the Ukrainian topic, there is a special format, through which attempts to settle the conflict are made," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Ukraine could be discussed at the summit.