Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actions In Donbas - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actions in Donbas - Foreign Minister

Ukraine is not planning any provocation or offensive action in Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday amid accusations from the breakaway republics in Donbas that Kiev is boosting it's military presence along the contact line

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Ukraine is not planning any provocation or offensive action in Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday amid accusations from the breakaway republics in Donbas that Kiev is boosting it's military presence along the contact line.

"Ukraine is not seeking an escalation, is not in a defensive position, and is not planning any provocations or offensive actions," Kuleba told a briefing.

The self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk said that the Ukrainian security forces are pulling heavy military equipment to the contact line and planning military aggression in the region. Moscow says that the West is preparing a provocation in the Donbas to blame Russia for a potential outbreak of hostilities.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine the Normandy group in February 2015. However, the agreement has so far not been observed and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.

