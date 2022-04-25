UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Not Planning To Remove Aspiration To Join NATO From Consitution - Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 02:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Ukraine will not make changes in its constitution and romove the provision about joining the NATO alliance, Parliament's Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Monday.

"We will not do it. Changing the constitution is not and never will be a goal in itself," Stefanchuk told the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper.

