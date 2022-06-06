UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Not Ready To Export Grain Via Belarus - Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is not ready to export grain via Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Ukraine is not ready to export grain via Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"We were offered to go through Belarus by rail (to export grain). We even understand how much. But we understand why we were offered this. We are not yet ready to follow this format and help our 'friendly' neighbors," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by the RBC Ukraine news agency.

