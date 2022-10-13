UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Not Ready Yet To Export Electricity After Russian Strikes - Operator

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo is working to restore power supply after a series of missile strikes hit energy infrastructure but it is too early to say when the exports will resume, the company's chief executive said Thursday.

"Any speculation would be premature.

Electricity export depends on many factors, such as the speed with which we will bring all power stations back online," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in a televised interview.

Other factors are availability of fuel and the state of the national power grid, the head of the state-run company added.

Ukrenergo stopped supplying Europe with electricity on Tuesday after Russia launched a barrage of missiles at Ukraine in retaliation for last weekend's bombing of a bridge that links Crimea to mainland Russia. The truck blast killed four civilians and damaged the bridge.

