Ukraine Not Rejecting Lawsuit Against Russia After Vessel Return - Deputy Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Ukraine will not reject its plans to bring Russia to justice within the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) even after the return of the Ukrainian vessels, which were detained in the Kerch Strait last November for illegally crossing Russia's border, Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that Russia's decision to return the vessels had nothing to do with the ITLOS.

"While Nikopol, Berdyansk and Yany Kapu are heading home, to Odessa, the Foreign Ministry team heads for The Hague, where already on Thursday the first hearings of the arbitrage tribunal in the case over violation of immunity of the three Ukrainian military vessels and their 24 crew members will be held," Zerkal wrote on Facebook, stressing that vessel transfer does not mean that Ukraine gives up on its plans.

Meanwhile, Russia has said that it will not take part in the hearings, since the ITLOS is not empowered to treat the complaint.