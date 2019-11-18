UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Not Rejecting Lawsuit Against Russia After Vessel Return - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:55 PM

Ukraine Not Rejecting Lawsuit Against Russia After Vessel Return - Deputy Foreign Minister

Ukraine will not reject its plans to bring Russia to justice within the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) even after the return of the Ukrainian vessels, which were detained in the Kerch Strait last November for illegally crossing Russia's border, Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Ukraine will not reject its plans to bring Russia to justice within the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) even after the return of the Ukrainian vessels, which were detained in the Kerch Strait last November for illegally crossing Russia's border, Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that Russia's decision to return the vessels had nothing to do with the ITLOS.

"While Nikopol, Berdyansk and Yany Kapu are heading home, to Odessa, the Foreign Ministry team heads for The Hague, where already on Thursday the first hearings of the arbitrage tribunal in the case over violation of immunity of the three Ukrainian military vessels and their 24 crew members will be held," Zerkal wrote on Facebook, stressing that vessel transfer does not mean that Ukraine gives up on its plans.

Meanwhile, Russia has said that it will not take part in the hearings, since the ITLOS is not empowered to treat the complaint.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook Immunity The Hague Berdyansk Kerch Nikopol Odessa November Border

Recent Stories

PSM losses over Rs60 million per day: Mian Zahid H ..

2 minutes ago

Step-father harassed her for four years, says actr ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Airline orders 50 A350 XWBs at Dubai Airs ..

12 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.04 against dollar

9 minutes ago

MoHAP signs MoU to provide medication for cancer a ..

27 minutes ago

ERC’s continues development initiatives in Comor ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.