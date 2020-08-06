UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Not Revealing Result Of Probe Into Russian Journalist Stenin Death - Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Ukraine Not Revealing Result of Probe Into Russian Journalist Stenin Death - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Ukraine has not yet revealed the results of its probe into the killing of Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency's photojournalist Andrei Stenin and has not provided the needed documents to Russia, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The 33-year-old photo-correspondent died in Ukraine's east exactly six years ago, on August 6, 2014, as the car he was traveling in came under shelling by Ukrainian armed forces fighting against Donbas militias. Over 10 cars with civilians were destroyed in the shelling, and only several people managed to survive, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

"The Investigative Committee has requested Ukraine's competent agencies to provide legal assistance for clarifying the circumstances of the incident and for subsequently bringing those responsible to justice. However, we have received a formal refusal. The Russian side has not yet been presented with the results of the Ukrainian investigation," Petrenko said.

The Investigative Committee, the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian Federal Security Service continue their probe, Petrenko added. According to the Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Russia is making effort to receive from Ukraine copies of documents related to the incident, though international cooperation.

