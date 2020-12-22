UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Not To Restrict Air Traffic With UK Yet - Minister

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:10 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Ukraine does not intend to restrict air traffic with the UK, where a mutating coronavirus is spreading, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said.

Last week, London announced the discovery of a new coronavirus strain that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.

"Ukraine will not close flights with the UK yet. We have a visa regime with the Brits, which already limits the number of passengers between our countries. Now flights are carried out mainly to return Ukrainians from training abroad home for Christmas holidays. We will monitor the situation with COVID-19 in the UK and, if necessary, we will change this decision," Krykliy wrote on Telegram.

