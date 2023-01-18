Ukraine Now 1 Step Away From Religious Catastrophe - Russian Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Ukraine is now one step away from a religious catastrophe and can face the worst inter-confessional conflict in the history of Europe, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

President, the latest area of Kiev's repressive policy is its war against canonical orthodoxy," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. "Ukraine has been brought to the brink of a large scale inter-religious conflict, which the history of modern Europe has not yet seen... Ukraine is now literally a step away from a fratricidal domestic religious catastrophe. However, the regime (of Volodymyr Zelenskyy) is simply pouring fuel into the fire."