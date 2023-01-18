UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Now 1 Step Away From Religious Catastrophe - Russian Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Ukraine Now 1 Step Away From Religious Catastrophe - Russian Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Ukraine is now one step away from a religious catastrophe and can face the worst inter-confessional conflict in the history of Europe, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"Mr.

President, the latest area of Kiev's repressive policy is its war against canonical orthodoxy," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. "Ukraine has been brought to the brink of a large scale inter-religious conflict, which the history of modern Europe has not yet seen... Ukraine is now literally a step away from a fratricidal domestic religious catastrophe. However, the regime (of Volodymyr Zelenskyy) is simply pouring fuel into the fire."

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Kiev From

Recent Stories

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

2 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

2 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

2 hours ago
 Electric car batteries could be key to boosting en ..

Electric car batteries could be key to boosting energy storage: study

2 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

2 hours ago
 UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkin ..

UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkina Faso - Spokesperson

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.