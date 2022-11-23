UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Nuclear Plants Cut From Grid After Strikes: Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Ukraine nuclear plants cut from grid after strikes: operator

All three nuclear power plants still under Ukrainian control disconnected automatically from the electricity grid on Wednesday after fresh Russian air strikes hit the country, Ukraine's nuclear operator said

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :All three nuclear power plants still under Ukrainian control disconnected automatically from the electricity grid on Wednesday after fresh Russian air strikes hit the country, Ukraine's nuclear operator said.

The strikes activated emergency protocols at the Rivnenska, Pivdennoukrainska and Khmelnytska plants and "as a result... all reactors were automatically disconnected" from the electricity grid, Energoatom said.

The plants are currently not generating electricity "into the domestic energy system," the operator said.

The plants would re-supply electricity as soon "as the operation of the power system is normalised," it added.

The radiation level at the nuclear plants and surrounding territories is unchanged, Energoatom said.

In the south, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant "went into full blackout mode. All diesel generators are in operation," Energoatom said.

Diesel generators are back-ups, supplying the plant's essential systems in case it gets cut off from the grid.

Still, radiation levels remain normal at Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest atomic facility.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for attacks near several nuclear plants in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on February 24.

Kyiv has said Russian authorities have detained dozens of staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant, endangering operations and raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear February All From

Recent Stories

UNSC to Hold Emergency Session Later on Wednesday ..

UNSC to Hold Emergency Session Later on Wednesday on Ukraine's Request - Russian ..

55 seconds ago
 Strike kills Ukraine newborn and hits Kyiv infrast ..

Strike kills Ukraine newborn and hits Kyiv infrastructure

58 seconds ago
 Gang violence grips French Indian Ocean territory ..

Gang violence grips French Indian Ocean territory Mayotte

59 seconds ago
 European, US stocks waver on economic gloom

European, US stocks waver on economic gloom

1 minute ago
 New $400Mln US Drawdown Aid for Ukraine Includes A ..

New $400Mln US Drawdown Aid for Ukraine Includes Anti-Air Missiles, Generators - ..

23 minutes ago
 AC Quetta shows resentment over food items distrib ..

AC Quetta shows resentment over food items distribution, non-keeping of customer ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.