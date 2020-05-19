UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Objects To Russia's Election To WHA Executive Board, But Won't Block - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

Ukraine Objects to Russia's Election to WHA Executive Board, But Won't Block - Official

Ukraine has objected to Russia's election to the World Health Assembly Executive Board, but will not block the consensus on this matter, Yurii Klymenko, the permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Ukraine has objected to Russia's election to the World Health Assembly Executive board, but will not block the consensus on this matter, Yurii Klymenko, the permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said Tuesday.

Botswana, Colombia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, India, Madagascar, Oman, Republic of Korea, Russia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland were elected to the WHA Executive Board. Before announcing the candidates, the president of the assembly informed member states that one of the delegations objected to one nomination, but agreed not to block consensus on the list of candidates.

"Ukraine has already informed the [World Health Organization] WHO Secretariat of its position regarding the candidate of the Russian Federation. At the same time, recognizing the importance of uninterrupted functioning of the WHO under these unique circumstances caused by the COVID-19, Ukraine has decided not to block consensus. Nevertheless, Ukraine disassociates itself from the consensus on the candidate of the Russian Federation," Klymenko told the WHA.

Related Topics

Election Assembly India World United Nations Ukraine Russia Oman Geneva Same Ireland United Kingdom Colombia Guinea-Bissau Ghana Madagascar From

Recent Stories

Disabled get financial assistance in kasur

1 minute ago

MMA star Khabib urges 'discipline' amid Dagestan v ..

1 minute ago

Chinese Military medical team visits NCOC

1 minute ago

Iran reports over 2,100 new virus cases

1 minute ago

Sheikh Rashid thanks Japan for its support in comb ..

8 minutes ago

Five cops sent home after recovery from coronaviru ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.