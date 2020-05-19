Ukraine has objected to Russia's election to the World Health Assembly Executive Board, but will not block the consensus on this matter, Yurii Klymenko, the permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said Tuesday

Botswana, Colombia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, India, Madagascar, Oman, Republic of Korea, Russia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland were elected to the WHA Executive Board. Before announcing the candidates, the president of the assembly informed member states that one of the delegations objected to one nomination, but agreed not to block consensus on the list of candidates.

"Ukraine has already informed the [World Health Organization] WHO Secretariat of its position regarding the candidate of the Russian Federation. At the same time, recognizing the importance of uninterrupted functioning of the WHO under these unique circumstances caused by the COVID-19, Ukraine has decided not to block consensus. Nevertheless, Ukraine disassociates itself from the consensus on the candidate of the Russian Federation," Klymenko told the WHA.