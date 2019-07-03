UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Obligated To Invite PACE Observers To Parliamentary Elections - PACE President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Ukraine Obligated to Invite PACE Observers to Parliamentary Elections - PACE President

As a member of the Council of Europe, Ukraine is obligated to invite observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to monitor its snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21, PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) As a member of the Council of Europe, Ukraine is obligated to invite observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to monitor its snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21, PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has decided to withdraw its invitation for PACE observers due to PACE's decision to restore voting rights of the Russian delegation.

"I have to highlight that Ukraine, as a member of the Council of Europe, is under the monitoring procedure of the Assembly and has the commitment to invite the Assembly to observe presidential and parliamentary elections," Maury Pasquier said, as quoted in PACE statement.

She regrets Kiev's decision to withdraw the invitation, PACE added.

Meanwhile, PACE president is ready for discussions and is committed to improving relations between PACE and the Ukrainian parliament, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Assembly Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament Kiev July From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Foreign students from 26 countries reach NUST to a ..

1 minute ago

Fujairah oil product stockpiles fall to 2019 low

11 minutes ago

Police shouldn’t rob the business community: Mia ..

18 minutes ago

Facebook steps up to control misleading health con ..

24 minutes ago

'We'll get there' - England's women look to future ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly body recommends to pass "Legal A ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.