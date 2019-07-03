Ukraine Obligated to Invite PACE Observers to Parliamentary Elections - PACE President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) As a member of the Council of Europe Ukraine is obligated to invite observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ) to monitor its snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21, PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has decided to withdraw its invitation for PACE observers due to PACE's decision to restore voting rights of the Russian delegation.

"I have to highlight that Ukraine, as a member of the Council of Europe, is under the monitoring procedure of the Assembly and has the commitment to invite the Assembly to observe presidential and parliamentary elections," Maury Pasquier said, as quoted in PACE statement.

She regrets Kiev's decision to withdraw the invitation, PACE added.

Meanwhile, PACE president is ready for discussions and is committed to improving relations between PACE and the Ukrainian parliament, according to the statement.