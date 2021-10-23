Ukraine Offers Gazprom 50% Discount on Gas Transit Above Contract - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Ukraine is offering Gazprom a 50% discount on gas transit to Europe in excess of the contractual volume of 40 billion cubic meters per day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine offers this additional capacity to all potential transit countries," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

"We would like to see European companies as customers, but additional capacity is available for Gazprom as well. And with a discount compared to the current transit tariff, I can assume that this discount will be 50%."

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine guarantees transit, special anti-crisis conditions for transit in excess of the volumes provided for under the contract.

"Let me be clear: I am sure that if we do NOT do this right now, Europe's losses this winter will be enormous. Only rapid coordinated actions can stop the crisis," he stressed.