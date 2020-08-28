UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Offers Refuge To Belarusians Fleeing Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:11 PM

Ukraine offers refuge to Belarusians fleeing crackdown

Ukraine said on Friday that it would shelter Belarusians fleeing a post-election crackdown even though Kiev has banned foreigners from entering the country to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Ukraine said on Friday that it would shelter Belarusians fleeing a post-election crackdown even though Kiev has banned foreigners from entering the country to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Belarusians seeking to enter "Ukraine in an attempt to flee the crisis" would receive entry permits from his country's border guards.

He said they will be given preferential treatment and be exempt from a month-long ban Ukraine imposed on foreigners after health officials registered a record increase in novel coronavirus infections.

Ukraine sees Belarus, which borders its northwestern regions, as a strategically important bulwark against former Soviet master Russia.

The popular protests that erupted in Belarus over the disputed August 9 presidential election and the violent police crackdown that followed have prompted comparisons with Ukraine's pro-Western uprising in 2014.

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have taken to the streets to protest the results of an election that critics charge were rigged by the post-Soviet country's authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko.

His notorious security services dispersed peaceful protests after the vote, arresting nearly 7,000 people in a clampdown that sparked widespread allegations of torture and abuse in police custody.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to neighbouring EU country Lithuania after claiming she beat the 65-year-old leader and calling for the protests.

Kuleba also announced that Kiev had "put on hold all contacts" with Belarusian authorities until the situation stabilises.

He said that the electoral process in Belarus had significant flaws and did not meet general standards.

"We support the idea that honestly and fairly organised new elections might answer many key questions in Belarus," Kuleba said.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Ukraine Russia Vote Kiev Belarus Lithuania August Border All From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JK Rowling returns award over trans comments criti ..

56 seconds ago

EU's Borrell urges Russia not to intervene in Bela ..

58 seconds ago

'No chance' Klopp rules out Liverpool move for Mes ..

1 minute ago

Japan's Prime Minister Abe resigning for health re ..

4 minutes ago

Chopper crashes into Lagos building, killing two

4 minutes ago

Govt to launch domestic solar solution policy for ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.