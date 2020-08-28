Ukraine offers refuge to Belarusians fleeing crackdown

Ukraine said on Friday that it would shelter Belarusians fleeing a post-election crackdown even though Kiev has banned foreigners from entering the country to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Belarusians seeking to enter "Ukraine in an attempt to flee the crisis" would receive entry permits from his country's border guards.

He said they will be given preferential treatment and be exempt from a month-long ban Ukraine imposed on foreigners after health officials registered a record increase in novel coronavirus infections.

Ukraine sees Belarus, which borders its northwestern regions, as a strategically important bulwark against former Soviet master Russia.

The popular protests that erupted in Belarus over the disputed August 9 presidential election and the violent police crackdown that followed have prompted comparisons with Ukraine's pro-Western uprising in 2014.

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have taken to the streets to protest the results of an election that critics charge were rigged by the post-Soviet country's authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko.

His notorious security services dispersed peaceful protests after the vote, arresting nearly 7,000 people in a clampdown that sparked widespread allegations of torture and abuse in police custody.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to neighbouring EU country Lithuania after claiming she beat the 65-year-old leader and calling for the protests.

Kuleba also announced that Kiev had "put on hold all contacts" with Belarusian authorities until the situation stabilises.

He said that the electoral process in Belarus had significant flaws and did not meet general standards.

"We support the idea that honestly and fairly organised new elections might answer many key questions in Belarus," Kuleba said.