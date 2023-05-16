Ukraine Officially Joins Tallinn-Based NATO Cyberdefense Center - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has officially joined the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) headquartered in the Estonian capital of Tallinn, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Ukraine has officially joined the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) headquartered in the Estonian capital of Tallinn, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today the National Flag of Ukraine is officially raised at the Headquarters of the #NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, marking official accession of Ukraine to the @ccdcoe," the ministry tweeted.

The foreign ministry also expressed "special gratitude" to the Estonian government for the support and assistance on the path of Kiev's membership in the CCDCOE.

The center, launched in 2008, four years after Estonia gained NATO membership, aims to provide its member states and NATO members with cyberdefense expertise in various areas of technology, strategy, operations, and law.

As many as 40 countries are members of the center.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO as a full-fledged member of the alliance. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.