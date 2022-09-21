Ukraine Often Using West-Supplied Weapons Against Civilian Population - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Ukrainian soldiers are using weapons supplied by the Western countries against civilian population more and more often, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"More and more often, or to be more precise, almost every day, we see the use of these weapons (Western) against the civilian population," Shoigu told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.