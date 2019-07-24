Ukraine Ombudswoman Says It Is Agreed That Sailors Seized in Kerch Strait Will Return Home

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed that Ukrainian sailors, detained last year for illegally crossing into Russia, would return to their homeland, adding that paperwork was being finalized

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed that Ukrainian sailors, detained last year for illegally crossing into Russia , would return to their homeland, adding that paperwork was being finalized.

"We have already reached agreement to return the sailors. There is a decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea. Final documents are being produced now. I believe we will soon welcome the sailors in their homeland," Denisova said, as quoted by the Hromadske.

TV broadcaster.

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian vessels crossed the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea and made dangerous maneuvers, disregarding warnings from the Russian coast guard. What resulted was the arrest of the vessels' crews, which comprised 22 sailors and two members of the Ukrainian Security Service.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently said that returning the Ukrainian sailors could be the first step toward resuming the Russian-Ukrainian dialogue.