Ukraine Omits Japan From List of Countries Thanked for Assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Ukraine did not include Japan on the list of countries that it is thankful to for providing it with assistance during the Russian special military operation, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno asked Kiev for an explanation as to why Japan was not one of 31 countries whom the Ukrainian foreign ministry thanked for help in a video posted on social media on Monday.

"We received an explanation from the Ukrainian side that the gratitude shown was in the context of thanking countries for their provision of military assistance," Hayashi told a press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Japan was told that the Ukrainian video paid thanks only to those countries which provided it with lethal weapons, while Tokyo is prohibited from doing so by its constitution, Hayashi said.

It sent Ukraine humanitarian aid and defense materials in March, however.

"Ukraine expressed gratitude again to us for offering humanitarian and financial assistance as well as defense equipment," Hayashi added.

The Japanese aid package for Ukraine in March included bulletproof vests, helmets, warm clothes, tents, hygiene products, first strike rations, and generators of the Japanese self-defense forces.

On April 19, the Japanese Defense Ministry said the country intends to provide Ukraine with additional assistance in the form of special clothing and masks against chemical weapons, as well as drones