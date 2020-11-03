UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Ukraine on Verge of Collapse due to Growing Number of Covid-19 Cases - Health Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Ukraine has come close to the "point of no return" and is nearing a catastrophe because of the growing number of the coronavirus cases, Health Minister Maksim Stepanov told a parliament on Tuesday.

According to Stepanov, the latest daily increase in new cases in Ukraine reached 8,899.

"We have come close to the point of no return, we are on the verge of a catastrophe. The situation is critical not just in Ukraine, but in the whole world," the minister said.

