UrduPoint.com

Ukraine On Verge Of Deadliest Covid Wave: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:11 AM

Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

Ukraine is on the brink of its most deadly period of the coronavirus pandemic, medical experts in the ex-Soviet country warned Friday, with vaccination rates struggling and infections on the rise

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Ukraine is on the brink of its most deadly period of the coronavirus pandemic, medical experts in the ex-Soviet country warned Friday, with vaccination rates struggling and infections on the rise.

The country of 40 million people and an ageing health care system intially struggled to secure jabs and has since been slow to distribute inoculations to a vaccine sceptic population.

New infections have steadily been increasing, with 27,600 new cases recorded in the last seven days compared to 17,000 in the previous week.

Health officials in Kiev Friday recorded the highest number of new cases since May, while average daily hospitalisations rose by nearly 400 people this week compared to last week.

"This wave will mostly likely be the deadliest," former deputy health minister and founder of the Centre for Public Health Analysis, Pavlo Kovtonyuk, told AFP.

"We have very few people who are vaccinated to hold it back," Kovtonyuk added.

Just 12 percent of Ukrainians are fully inoculated with one of four vaccines available in the country, including AstraZeneca and Moderna while anti-vaccine sentiment is high.

Yuri Ganychenko, head of the Health Economics Centre at the Kiev school of Economics, said that although the authorities were unable to detect the dominant strain infecting Ukrainians, there was a "high probability" it was the Delta variant.

The wave was likely to peak in mid-October and continue into November with 350 to 400 fatalities per day, Ganychenko said, compared to around 220 earlier in the year.

The Ukrainian security service (SBU) said Friday it had dismantled a network of 5,000 internet bots tasked with "discrediting" and "disrupting" the country's vaccine programme.

The network was directed by "Russian sponsors", the SBU said in a statement.

Both analysts said Ukraine's hospital network was better prepared compared to the beginning of the pandemic, but "no matter how we prepare our hospitals, they will be overcrowded," Kovtonyuk said of the coming wave.

The government earlier this week announced new virus restrictions would enter into force Monday.

Ukraine has recorded over 2.3 million cases and more than 55,000 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia Kiev May November From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State for International Trade, Pres ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

1 hour ago
 Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Ta ..

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

12 minutes ago
 England eases Covid travel curbs

England eases Covid travel curbs

12 minutes ago
 Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN ..

Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN climate summit

12 minutes ago
 DG Rangers Sindh inaugurates renovated Lab-e-Mehra ..

DG Rangers Sindh inaugurates renovated Lab-e-Mehran Park

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.