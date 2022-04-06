UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Opens 11 Humanitarian Corridors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Ukraine on Wednesday created 11 humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave conflict-affected cities and deliver humanitarian aid, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram

The humanitarian corridors established safe exit routes from five towns in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and five towns and villages in Luhansk, Vereshchuk said.

One humanitarian corridor was set up to allow civilians to leave Mariupol in Donetsk, where there has been fierce fighting, via private transport.

On Tuesday, some 3,800 people were evacuated from conflict-affected areas in Ukraine.

