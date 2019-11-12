UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Opens 2 Criminal Cases Against Russian Journalist Solovyov - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

Ukraine Opens 2 Criminal Cases Against Russian Journalist Solovyov - Lawmaker

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched two criminal cases against prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov over his alleged "infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity," Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched two criminal cases against prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov over his alleged "infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity," Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Tuesday.

"Two criminal proceedings have been launched, with investigating departments of the second directorate, located in Mariupol, and of the third directorate, located in Severodonetsk, conducting pre-trial investigation," Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

He also posted a photocopy of the SBU's response, according to which the criminal cases have been opened under article "infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity." The offense is punishable by prison terms from three to 12 years.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Mariupol Criminals From

Recent Stories

Two lawyers, gunman killed in Thai courtroom shoot ..

4 minutes ago

PTI does not care regarding JUI-F sit-in: Punjab's ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Not Against Meeting With Zelenskyy, But Prep ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Kick-Starts Production of Ebola ..

2 minutes ago

Six workers die in heavy rains at Oman constructio ..

2 minutes ago

Communist rebels kill 6 Philippine troops in ambus ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.