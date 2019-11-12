Ukraine Opens 2 Criminal Cases Against Russian Journalist Solovyov - Lawmaker

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched two criminal cases against prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov over his alleged "infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity," Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched two criminal cases against prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov over his alleged "infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity," Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Tuesday.

"Two criminal proceedings have been launched, with investigating departments of the second directorate, located in Mariupol, and of the third directorate, located in Severodonetsk, conducting pre-trial investigation," Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

He also posted a photocopy of the SBU's response, according to which the criminal cases have been opened under article "infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity." The offense is punishable by prison terms from three to 12 years.