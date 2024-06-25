Ukraine Orders Children Evacuated From Several Frontline Villages
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The head of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said Tuesday that he was ordering children and their guardians to evacuate from several frontline towns and villages as Russian forces were advancing.
The Kremlin said nearly two years ago that it had annexed the industrial region, and Russian forces have focused their firepower there in recent months.
"It was decided to conduct a forced evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives," Governor Vadym Filashkin said on social media, listing several villages near where Russian forces have been gaining ground.
Filashkin has been urging civilians to flee the region over recent weeks because of an increase in deadly Russian bombardments.
President Volodymyr Zelensky had urged Ukrainians to leave the war-battered region shortly after the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022, though the recommendations were not enforced.
Filashkin's announcement came several hours after he announced the death of one person in the south of Donetsk from Russian attacks. Four more were wounded in the frontline town of Toretsk, he said.
Donetsk and the neighbouring region of Lugansk have been partially occupied by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From World
-
UN alarmed by Gaza war's toll on children, 'catastrophic' hunger2 hours ago
-
Europe stocks drop on renewed French vote fears2 hours ago
-
Brazil frustrated by Costa Rica, Colombia beat Paraguay at Copa3 hours ago
-
BYD launches 3rd EV model in Japan3 hours ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange to be 'free man' after US plea deal4 hours ago
-
Ogier and co-driver hospitalised after crash in Poland4 hours ago
-
EU to kick off 'historic' membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova4 hours ago
-
Half a million Gazans still facing 'catastrophic' hunger: UN4 hours ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the Amir of Qatar on anniversary of accession to reign4 hours ago
-
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'4 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan marine collaboration sets sail with new training course at HEU4 hours ago
-
The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Mozambique on Independence Day4 hours ago