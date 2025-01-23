Ukraine Orders Children To Evacuate From Northeastern Towns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM
Ukraine on Thursday announced evacuations of children from several towns in the northeastern Kharkiv region threatened by Russian forces, as Moscow said it saw nothing new in US President Donald Trump's call for it to end its invasion
But on the ground in northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv region governor Oleg Synegubov said "267 children and their families are to be evacuated from 16 settlements to safe places".
Synegubov said the towns and villages affected are near Kupiansk, a town which Russia has tried to capture for months where fighting is raging around its outskirts.
Outnumbered Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold back a better resourced Russian army across a long front line.
"The decision was made due to the intensified hostile shelling. We urge families with minors to save their lives and leave the dangerous areas," Synegubov said on social media.
He earlier said a 54-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on a village near Kupiansk.
Kyiv also said that Russian air attacks had killed at least three others and wounded dozens in other frontline towns.
