Ukraine Organizing 'Full-Fledged' Visit by Zelenskyy to US - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Ukraine is trying to organize a full-fledged visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States per the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters in Washington on Friday.

"We are working on organizing a full-fledged visit of President Zelenskyy to the United States. The invitation was extended by President Trump to President Zelenskyy in the immediate aftermath of [Ukraine's] elections," Kuleba said.

On Friday, the US House Judiciary Committee voted 23-17 to advance two articles of impeachment against Trump on the basis of the US presidents' July 25 telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.

US House Democrats launched in September an impeachment inquiry into the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call after a whistleblower submitted a complaint alleging the US president abused the power of office. The complaint claimed Trump pressured Zelenskyy to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, for corruption and used congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine as leverage.

Trump made public the transcript of his conversation with Zelenskyy and denied any quid pro quo in his dealings with the Ukrainian leader or with other officials. Trump also said the impeachment inquiry is yet another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

