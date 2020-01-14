(@FahadShabbir)

Ukraine's envoy to a contact group on the Donbas conflict, former President Leonid Kuchma, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's envoy, Heidi Grau of Switzerland, have discussed the upcoming trilateral meeting, Kuchma's spokeswoman said Tuesday

The Contract Group meeting of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is scheduled to take place in Minsk on Thursday.

"The conversation was about progress in the implementation of the Minsk accords and agreements reached during the Normandy Four leaders' meeting in Paris.

They discussed the agenda of the Contact Group's first meeting of 2020," spokeswoman Darka Olifer wrote on Facebook.

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed last month that the Contact Group should see to it that warring parties in eastern Ukraine disengage in three locations along the contact line, exchange war prisoners and end bloodshed, which has killed 13,000.