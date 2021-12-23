Ukraine, Other Countries Constantly Trying to Present Russia As Party to Conflict - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of some other countries are constantly trying to present Russia as a party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, while it is exclusively intra-Ukrainian, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

"Zelenskyy and some other countries are constantly trying to present Russia as a party to the conflict. After all, the southeast of Ukraine is the southeast of Ukraine. And there was a civil war in Ukraine. All these problems are exclusively internal Ukrainian. Therefore, we are categorically against being positioned as a party to the conflict," Peskov said.

"We believe that Kiev should discuss this problem with representatives of the self-proclaimed republics, and not with us," he said.