Ukraine, Other Countries Constantly Trying To Present Russia As Party To Conflict - Peskov

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of some other countries are constantly trying to present Russia as a party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, while it is exclusively intra-Ukrainian, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

"Zelenskyy and some other countries are constantly trying to present Russia as a party to the conflict. After all, the southeast of Ukraine is the southeast of Ukraine. And there was a civil war in Ukraine. All these problems are exclusively internal Ukrainian. Therefore, we are categorically against being positioned as a party to the conflict," Peskov said.

"We believe that Kiev should discuss this problem with representatives of the self-proclaimed republics, and not with us," he said.

